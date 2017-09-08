Sinead O'Connor Sits Down With Dr. Phil: 'I Am Fed Up Of Being Defined As The Crazy Person'

Following last month's video post alluding to her suicidal feelings, Sinead O'Connor has sat down with Dr. Phil.

Opening up in an interview with the TV personality, the singer talks about her depression, her relationship with her allegedly abusive mother, and it seems like so much more.

Video: Fiona Apple Offers To Help Sinead!

While the piece won't air until September 12, a teaser shows the 50-year-old award-winning artist revealing:

"I am fed up of being defined as the crazy person, the child abuse survivor."

Sinead also talks about changing her name, in addition to describing some of what it was like growing up with her mom:

"She ran a torture chamber. She was a person who took delight in hurting you."

Even answering the question about what she loved about her, she says:

"What I love about my mother is that she's dead."

Of course, Dr. Phil touches on how the Nothing Compares 2U singer has been suicidal in the past amid battles with depression.

It's great to see Sinead getting help, and hopefully her candidness will inspire others who feel similarly to do the same.

Watch the clip (above) and let us know if you'll be tuning in on the 12th for the full interview.

