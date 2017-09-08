IT Has Arrived In Theaters — But Have You Witnessed The Sheer Terror Of These Other Clowns From TV & Movies?!

People who subject themselves to terrifying cinema are sadistic and WE LOVE IT!

There are plenty of scary clowns out there, but Pennywise from Stephen King's classic 1990 horror mini-series It takes the cake. And today, the creepy clown is being introduced to an entirely new generation.

The updated Penny (seen above) is definitely adding to nightmares tonight, but he's not the only painted face painting dreams with blood.

CLICK HERE to view "Scariest Clowns In Movies & TV"

CLICK HERE to view "Scariest Clowns In Movies & TV"

CLICK HERE to view "Scariest Clowns In Movies & TV"

CLICK HERE to view "Scariest Clowns In Movies & TV"

CLICK HERE to view "Scariest Clowns In Movies & TV"

Tags: film flickers, it, pennywise, pennywise the clown, scary!, stephen king, stephen king's it