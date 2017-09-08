It's easy to forget Bam Margera started out as a pro skater!

The MTV star rose to such prominence on Jackass and Viva La Bam, his skating career fell by the wayside. But now he's getting back to it -- and that's thanks to some other healthy life choices.

Related: Lily Collins Embraces Her Body While Discussing Eating Disorder Relapse Fears For Shape

In the premiere episode of Viceland's Epicly Later'd, Margera and his family talk about overcoming his alcoholism, and how it went hand in hand with a more secret struggle: bulimia.

Bam's mother April Margera explains that it was HIM singer Ville Valo who started him drinking heavily; but it was always about the look:

[Image via Viceland.]