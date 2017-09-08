Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Teen Mom Taylor Bachelor PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, R.I.P., Sad Sad, Viral: News >> Celebs React To Troy Gentry's Fatal Helicopter Crash

Celebs React To Troy Gentry's Fatal Helicopter Crash

9/08/2017 6:14 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteR.I.P.Sad SadViral: News

Montgomery Gentry

Devastating news today.

As we reported, Troy Gentry of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry died on Friday in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

It didn't take long before people from all over the music world to express their sadness about the tragic loss.

Related: Mexican Pop Singer Alejandro Fernández Sang Through The Tragic Earthquake

Take a look at some of the heartfelt reactions (below):

[Image via Nikki Nelson/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kirk Cameron Says Hurricanes Irma & Harvey Are God Teaching Us A Lesson In 'Humility'
Next story »
Is Kim Kardashian A Feminist? Plus, Disappointing Kate Winslet News! And…
See All Comments