Celebs React To Troy Gentry's Fatal Helicopter Crash

Devastating news today.

As we reported, Troy Gentry of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry died on Friday in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

It didn't take long before people from all over the music world to express their sadness about the tragic loss.

Take a look at some of the heartfelt reactions (below):

Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend

— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 8, 2017

Troy Gentry is someone I considered a friend, and we are all absolutely numb right now. Sending love to his wife Angie and their children.

— Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) September 8, 2017

The band and I so sad to hear about Troy Gentry. We were just with them boys two weeks ago. God bless him and his family and band family.

— SammyKershaw (@SammyKershaw) September 8, 2017

RIP Troy Gentry. Absolutely tragic. Thoughts + prayers out to his family. 💔

— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 8, 2017

Just heard the news about Don Williams and Troy Gentry. Country music lost a hero and a friend today. My heart goes out to all.

— Easton Corbin (@eastoncorbin) September 8, 2017

Just heard about Troy Gentry… I literally have no words. Have known him for years and played so many shows with him and Eddie… #prayers

— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

My heart goes out to the family and friends of Troy Gentry. We are all incredibly sorry to hear about your loss. Your music will live on!

— Chase Bryant (@chasebryant) September 8, 2017

My heart is broken! Troy Gentry was a dear friend! My love and sympathy to Angie and his family at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/JZOTsYlme6

— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 8, 2017

RIP Troy Gentry….So heartbroken and speechless. Praying for friends and family 🙏🏼

— Danielle Bradbery (@DBradbery) September 8, 2017

2 legends lost at once. Troy Gentry and Don Williams will be missed so much. Praying for their families and may they rest in peace.

— Big & Rich (@bigandrich) September 8, 2017

So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/hhwZoc3TYY

— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) September 8, 2017

So sad. I never saw @T_RoyMG that he didn't have a smile on his face. Love and prayers. #RIPTroyGentry pic.twitter.com/Q7QuQkKRaI

— Rodney Atkins (@RodneyAtkins) September 8, 2017

Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken. pic.twitter.com/J3mT86DIaa

— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2017

Horrible. My thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/4Lw3anuLIm

— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 8, 2017

I'm speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It's a heavy day for country music.🙏🏼✝️

— Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) September 8, 2017

