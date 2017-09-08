Zayn Malik Dishes On His New Music & What He Thinks Of Taylor Swift For Fader!

Zayn Malik is all about the music!

You don't see the former One Direction singer doing many interviews about his personal life — but in a new feature for Fader, Gigi Hadid's beau opened up about his new music, what he thinks of Taylor Swift, and his hobbies! Turns out, the singer has a bit of a green thumb!

On if he relates to his girlfriend's bestie, the 24-year-old responded:

"I rate her as an artist, I think she's cool, I think she's successful, and I think she deserves her success because she's worked hard. That's just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they're good friends. I don't have a bad word to say about her. She's cool."

When asked about his lack of promotions for his tunes, Zayn told the outlet:

"I don't really want to do shitloads of promotion. I'll do the music interviews and stuff like that, that actually have something to do with what I'm doing. But a lot of public interviews and being on TV, to me, is more about being a social character, about being a — what's the word for it, when people are on TV but don't do anything? Reality TV stars? I don't buy into that side of things. I just want to do my music. If people hear about me from their friend, it's cooler than me being in their face all the time."

Anyway, he's letting everyone to start preparing for new music in the next several months:

"This record, I've kind of finalized it. But there's always ideas. Every day I find another song that I'm swapping out with another one. That's why the album date hasn't really come yet. Even though the album is pretty much there, and I have the material, I'm still changing things here and there. It's not necessary in my head when I work on a song whether it's for a new project or whether it's for this."

Ch-ch-check out the full interview, where he talks about getting into gardening and his love of reading HERE!

