Fired Fox News Host Eric Bolling's Teenage Son Dead From Apparent Drug Overdose

Disgraced former Fox News host Eric Bolling suddenly has far more pressing issues going on in his life: his son, Eric Chase, has died from a drug overdose.

Originally reported as a suicide, it appears Eric Chase (pictured above from two years ago) died Friday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, where the 19-year-old attended college at the University of Colorado.

It appears, according to TMZ, that Eric Chase was having "a hard time" dealing with this dad's ouster from Fox News, and may have taken it so hard that he put himself in harm's way with an undisclosed drug.

Bolling had officially been removed from Fox News earlier on Friday.

Initially reported as a suicide, Chase's death is now being termed a drug overdose, though there is little else we know about it as of now.

Fox News released a statement about the death too (below):

"We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling's son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family."

So, so sad.

R.I.P.

