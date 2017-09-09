Kanye West And JAY-Z Are Getting Over ANOTHER Feud Right Now — And They Are Setting Up A 'Face-To-Face' Meeting To Get Things Right

The feuding never ends between Kanye West and JAY-Z, it feels like.

Just weeks ago, we reported that the pair was involved in a battle over Tidal and the money within Yeezy's deal with the company, and now there's another feud between the two superstars that is apparently being hashed out in real time.

According to media reports, 'Ye has reached out to ask for a "face-to-face" meeting with Jay, hoping to smooth over Kanye's comments last fall about Jay, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy during a performance.

From what we understand based on TMZ's reporting, it's not that JAY-Z is altogether concerned about Kanye saying bad things about him… it's more the issue that Yeezy targeted his family for no good reason.

Of course, Kanye's team is arguing that he wasn't in the right state of mind during that rant and deserves some slack — especially considering he was hospitalized shortly thereafter.

But the pair is now apparently intent on hashing out their differences here, even if the Tidal dispute remains.

Good — this is at least one feud we know Kanye can attempt to put behind him. What about that other big one that just keeps coming up again and again and again and again?!

[Image via WENN.]

