Throwback Alert! Katy Perry Shares An EPIC '90s Pic Of Her As An Awkward 13-Year-Old!

Katy Perry decided to let loose a little bit last night, showing off a VERY old pic of her as a 13-year-old "wannabe popstar" on her Instagram account, and we can't even believe what she looked like as a kid!

On Friday evening, Perry produced the nostalgic pic, taken right around 1997 and definitely a perfect look at that classic late-90s nostalgia that we've all come to know and love!!

13 year old me. Wannabe popstar. ❤️A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Who knew that this girl would turn into one of the most famous pop stars in the world?!

You've gotta start somewhere right??

