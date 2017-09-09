Kendall Jenner Shares A Letter From Her 14-Year-Old Self Predicting She Would Become A Model! Watch!

This is too cute!!!

Kendall Jenner went on The Tonight Show last night, and host Jimmy Fallon had a little fun by having her read a letter she wrote to herself back in 2010 as a 14-year-old girl!

It's the best, because as you can see in the video at the top of this post, the model and KUWTK star actually predicted her own modeling career as a young teenager! It is so adorable!!!

Ch-ch-check out that clip (above) and let us know what you think, Perezcious readers, by sharing your opinions in the comments (below)!!!

Too cute!!!

