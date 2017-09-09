Home Videos Photos Shop
Kendall Jenner Shares A Letter From Her 14-Year-Old Self Predicting She Would Become A Model! Watch!

9/09/2017

This is too cute!!!

Kendall Jenner went on The Tonight Show last night, and host Jimmy Fallon had a little fun by having her read a letter she wrote to herself back in 2010 as a 14-year-old girl!

It's the best, because as you can see in the video at the top of this post, the model and KUWTK star actually predicted her own modeling career as a young teenager! It is so adorable!!!

Too cute!!!

