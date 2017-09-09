Wait A Minute — Kim Kardashian Just Hit Pause On Her Family's Surrogate News! WTF?!

Time for Kim Kardashian West to get real about her family and the surrogacy news that has popped up this week!

The KUWTK star stepped out for Harper's BAZAAR event at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week on Friday night, and Kim got real about the supposed surrogate she and Kanye West have hired!

Speaking to E! Online, Kim said:

"I've definitely seen a lot of things, we've never confirmed anything. So, I think when we're ready to talk about it we will, and I think it's super invasive when people are just… So many details out there, and like I've never heard this, I've never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that's that. I'll let you know when we're ready."

Whoa!!!

So are they not reaching out to work with a surrogate?! Or is it just that the surrogate news is true and specific details are wrong??

Definitely an interesting thing for her to say and set the record straight…

Guess we'll see soon enough what she means!

