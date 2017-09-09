Kristen Bell Helped Josh Gad's Family Escape To Safety From Hurricane Irma! Amazing!!

Such a bond of friendship!!!

Josh Gad posted on Instagram last night a heartwarming story about how Frozen co-star Kristen Bell saved his family down in Florida when they were stranded and needed a hotel room inland to avoid the coming storm!

So adorable!!

Related: Should People Be Taken Literally?!

Late yesterday evening, Gad posted this to his IG account detailing exactly what Kristen did for his parents (below):

Awww!!!

The actress is in Florida herself, filming her new comedy Like Father, and the hurricane has required her to hunker down in her own hotel room at the Disney resort in Orlando — so, she figured, why not help out Josh's family too?!

Such a lovely feel-good story!!

Now, about that Hurricane Irma… let's just hope things end up OK for everyone in South Florida. Prayers up!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: amazing, awwwww, cute and contemporary families, cute!, cuteness!, disney, family, film flickers, florida, frozen, heartwarming, hurricane irma, inspiration, instagram, josh gad, kristen bell, orlando