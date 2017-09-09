Listen To This: Come On! Come On!

Minzy from the now defunct 2NE1 is bringing the heat in a major way with her solo single, NiNaNo.

You don't need to speak Korean to be all into this song!

And, of course, the music video is fire too!!

Check it out - featuring Flowsik - above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Minzy!

Tags: flowsik, k-pop, listen to this, minzy