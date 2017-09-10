Busy Philipps Lands In The Hospital While Celebrating BFF Michelle Williams' Birthday! Oops!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Not exactly how Busy Philipps imagined celebrating her BFF's birthday!!!

Michelle Williams was celebrating her 37th birthday last night in Boston alongside Philipps when Busy started having horrible pains in her lower abdomen — bad enough that the pair decided she should go to the hospital to see what was going on!

And so, after a long time at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, doctors determined something pretty crazy: Busy's ovary had flipped over!!!

It's a medical condition called 'torsion,' and it can be serious — but luckily for Philipps, her body actually flipped the ovary back by itself!

She shared the entire ordeal on Instagram (below):

Last night ended super weird. But if you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don't be a hero, go to the doctor. Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over- it's called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I'm ok but sometimes if it doesn't you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary(which actually happened to a really good friend of mine) Anyway, my point of posting this was I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move! It always is! Even if they say you're fine and send you on your way! And a huge thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! ❤️❤️❤️A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Wow!!!

Here are some other highlights of her night before the health issues (below):

On my way to find my other half.A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Found her. Happy birthday to my better half. I love you, M. You make everything better. 💞A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

We found a dock. WHERE YOU AT DAWSON? #wedontwanttowaitforourlivestobeoverA post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

So great!

At least everything ended up being OK.

And a very happy birthday to Michelle!!!

[Image via Instagram.]

