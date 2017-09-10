Even More Reason To Dislike Caitlyn Jenner!

The feuding never ends between Kanye West and JAY-Z, it feels like.

Just weeks ago, we reported that the pair was involved in a battle over Tidal and the money within Yeezy's deal with the company, and now there's another feud between the two superstars that is apparently being hashed out in real time.

According to media reports, 'Ye has reached out to ask for a "face-to-face" meeting with Jay, hoping to smooth over Kanye's comments last fall about Jay, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy during a performance.

