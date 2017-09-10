Home Videos Photos Shop
Fifty Shades Freed Releases Brand New Trailer — Watch The Sexy Preview Clip HERE!

9/10/2017

Here we go!!!!

Fifty Shades Freed released a brand new trailer on Saturday evening, and we are loving it!!!

Ana Steele and Christian Grey finally tie the knot in this movie — the third installment in the 50 Shades Of Grey series — and the trailer clip here shows Dakota Johnson (playing Ana) and Jamie Dornan (playing Christian) getting very close in sexy situations surrounding the wedding along with plenty of sex scenes!!

Ch-ch-check it out (above)!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Is it getting hot in here, or is that just us??

