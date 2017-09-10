WOW.

Hurricane Irma is starting to really hit various parts of south Florida hard, and right now Miami is taking the brunt of the rain and water, as the hurricane has pushed past the sea wall and broken through to the streets across the city.

Related: Kirk Cameron Says Hurricanes Are A Lesson From God...

People who have chosen to stay in Miami during the storm are posting Instagram and Twitter videos of the rain and flood waters, which you can see in stunning detail (below):

[Image via Matthew Spuler/Instagram.]