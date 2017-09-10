Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: A Little Bit Of Rest On The Seventh Day!

9/10/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

We couldn't think of a more appropriate song for today!

It boggles us why Hayley Orrantia is not a big superstar in country music!

She's so talented! She writes so well! She sings so well! She's warm, sweet, relatable and very pretty!

She's the whole package and we've got a big ol' crush on her AND this song!

Give Me Back Sunday is pure country! Beautiful storytelling! Whistful! Romantic!

It feels like home!

Wrap yourselves up with this warm blanket above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Hayley Orrantia!

