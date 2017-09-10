Hillary Clinton: 'I Am Done With Being A Candidate'

Maybe it's not much of a surprise considering her age, but Hillary Clinton is done being a politician.

The would-have-been President of the United States spoke to TV host Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning and confirmed that, yes, it's all over — at least as an active candidate.

On the morning talk show, Pauley jumped right into the question, asking Mrs. Clinton (below):

"Is your political career over?"

And without hesitating or hedging, Clinton responded:

"Yes. As an active politician, it's over. I am done with being a candidate. But I am not done with politics, because I literally believe that our country's future is at stake."

Of course, this all comes just days before her book, What Happened, is fully released, detailing exactly what went down during the 2016 presidential election.

And while Clinton would have undoubtedly made a better President than Donald Trump, here we are… with Clinton now out of politics and Trump firmly fucking everything up from the Oval Office.

Sigh.

At least Clinton did take one more good shot at Trump during the interview, saying later to Pauley (below):

"We have a reality show that leads to the election of a president. He ends up in the Oval Office. He says, 'Boy, it's so much harder than I thought it would be. This is really tough. I had no idea.' Well, yeah, because it's not a show. It's real. It's reality for sure."

Love it!!

Would've loved to have had you as our leader, Mrs. Clinton…

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

