It Proves To Be A MASSIVE Hit At The Box Office!

There's absolutely no question which flick ruled the box office this weekend: It is the most popular movie in America, with a HUGE opening weekend in theaters over the last few days!

In fact, the Stephen King adaptation took in so much money, it became the biggest opener EVER for a movie in the horror genre! Incredible!!

Over 4,103 theaters across all of North America this weekend, It has taken in a grand total of $117.2 million, setting the horror genre opening weekend record and BLOWING AWAY all of its first-week opener competition!!!

This is particularly important for the North American box office considering it's been a few months since a major hit in theaters, and the summer was one of the worst in recent memory for production companies and movie houses.

But now, It has redeemed all that — at least for the time being — by shattering a ton of records and bringing in a legit nine figure payday along the way!

comScore movie analyst Paul Dergarabedian spoke about the clown Pennywise and the It film doing so well at the box office this weekend, per THR (below):

"Pennywise has certainly brought big dollars back to the movie theater, and not a moment too soon. Let's face it, people love horror movies, and within the darkened walls of a movie theater, the communal electricity that is created by a bunch of people being scared out of their wits is almost as fun as the movie itself; this is why the film has obliterated expectations and is setting records."

That's a hell of a lot better than some of the other new releases that came through this weekend, though.

For one, Home Again — starring Reese Witherspoon — underwhelmed by drawing just $9 million over 2,940 theaters in a very disappointing second place showing in theaters.

And at the specialty box office, Charlie Sheen's new drama 9/11 fell REALLY flat, drawing just $162,450 from 400 theaters — which equates out to a brutal average of $406 per location.

Yikes.

But at least It saved the day this weekend!!

