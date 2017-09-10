Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Teen Mom Taylor Bachelor PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, YouTube, PerezTV, Momma Perez, J.R. Hilton >> It's Grandparent's Day! Celebrating This Great One!

It's Grandparent's Day! Celebrating This Great One!

9/10/2017 3:56 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezYouTubePerezTVMomma PerezJ.R. Hilton

A bit somber.

Keeping our loved ones in Florida in our thoughts!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
Controversial YouTube Stars!
Trisha Paytas Is Fucking Nuts & We're Obsessed -- Her Wildest YouTube Moments HERE!
Perezcious Pics: January 8 - 14, 2017
Perezcious Pics: January 1 - 7, 2017
Perezcious Pics: December 25 - 31, 2016
View Pics »
« Previous story
Wow — Watch Hurricane Irma Turn The Streets Of Miami Into An Overflowing River
Next story »
Hillary Clinton: 'I Am Done With Being A Candidate'
See All Comments