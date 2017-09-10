Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Kanye Teen Mom Clinton PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Inspiration, Disney, YouTube, Kristen Bell, Family, Awwwww, Amazing, Heartwarming, Viral: Kids, Viral: News >> Kristen Bell Does It Again! Watch Her Sing Songs From Frozen In Visit To Hurricane Shelter!

Kristen Bell Does It Again! Watch Her Sing Songs From Frozen In Visit To Hurricane Shelter!

9/10/2017 6:08 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersInspirationDisneyYouTubeKristen BellFamilyAwwwwwAmazingHeartwarmingViral: KidsViral: News

no title

It's official — Kristen Bell is our favorite!!

The Frozen star didn't just find shelter for co-star Josh Gad's parents in Orlando to get away from Hurricane Irma — she also took time out of her weekend to visit a hurricane shelter herself and sing songs from the movie to entertain kids waiting out the storm!!

Related: A Bad Moms Christmas Trailer Is HILARIOUS!!

Ch-ch-check out Kristen doing her thing (below)!!!

So adorable!!!

She's really come through across all of Hurricane Irma down in Florida — we love it!

You go, Kristen!!!

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Delete These Tweets And Let Us NEVER Speak Of This Trend Again… GROSS!!!
Next story »
Seriously, PewDiePie, What The FUCK?!
See All Comments