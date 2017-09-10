Kristen Bell Does It Again! Watch Her Sing Songs From Frozen In Visit To Hurricane Shelter!

It's official — Kristen Bell is our favorite!!

The Frozen star didn't just find shelter for co-star Josh Gad's parents in Orlando to get away from Hurricane Irma — she also took time out of her weekend to visit a hurricane shelter herself and sing songs from the movie to entertain kids waiting out the storm!!

Related: A Bad Moms Christmas Trailer Is HILARIOUS!!

Ch-ch-check out Kristen doing her thing (below)!!!

So adorable!!!

She's really come through across all of Hurricane Irma down in Florida — we love it!

You go, Kristen!!!

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: amazing, awwwww, disney, family, film flickers, frozen, heartwarming, hurricane, hurricane irma, inspiration, kristen bell, viral: kids, viral: news, youtube