Seriously, PewDiePie, What The FUCK?!

9/10/2017 5:28 PM ET

So it turns out PewDiePie really can't stop showing off how he's a shitty human being.

The latest proof in this never-ending saga of stupid decisions, poor behavior, and generally questionable morals? It comes during a game livestream where the YouTube star decided to just casually drop the n-word like that's a thing that normal people do.

So shameful.

Watch him do it, caught on video (below):

COME ON, MAN!!!

In what world is this stuff OK?!

So disappointing.

[Image via YouTube.]

