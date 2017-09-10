Seriously, PewDiePie, What The FUCK?!

So it turns out PewDiePie really can't stop showing off how he's a shitty human being.

The latest proof in this never-ending saga of stupid decisions, poor behavior, and generally questionable morals? It comes during a game livestream where the YouTube star decided to just casually drop the n-word like that's a thing that normal people do.

So shameful.

Watch him do it, caught on video (below):

⚠️ TW: racial slur, use of the n-word We knew pewdiepie was scum but here is incontrovertible proof. pic.twitter.com/qJDkv2afjo

— Alex ♀🔮 (@AlexandraAEWild) September 10, 2017

COME ON, MAN!!!

In what world is this stuff OK?!

So disappointing.

[Image via YouTube.]

