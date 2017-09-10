Puddle Of Mudd Lead Singer Wes Scantlin Arrested Again — This Time For Bringing A Gun To LAX!

The hits just keep on comin' for Puddle of Mudd and their troubled lead singer, Wes Scantlin.

The rocker was arrested late Saturday night at LAX for trying to board an airplane with a BB gun, according to reports out in TMZ. It's not the first time he's caused trouble at an airport.

Yikes!!!

Related: Wes Gets Busted For DUI

The troubled rock star was taken to jail and booked a little after 10:00 p.m. yesterday evening, and his bail was set at $850,000 — quite a steep price to pay, but that's what happens when you try to board a plane with a weapon!!

Scantlin had been trying to get to a Puddle of Mudd gig in Keller, Texas to perform later Saturday night, but when he got arrested, the band decided to cancel the show altogether.

Oops!

Just another in a long line of run-ins with the law for Wes Scantlin.

Let's hope he can right the ship and figure things out before it's too late!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: business blitz, busted!, controversy, crazzzzy, health, icky icky poo, legal matters, mental health, music minute, oops!, puddle of mudd, sad sad, scary!, tacky and true, travel, wacky, wes scantlin