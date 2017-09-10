Uncovered 'Racist Rant' Has RHONJ Cast Wanting Danielle Staub OFF The Show For Good! Whoa!

Not a good look!!!

Danielle Staub may be back on Real Housewives of New Jersey for season eight — the cast just wrapped filming recently — but there's a new issue after some of the cast just found out about audio footage of Staub yelling racist things at an ex-boyfriend back in 2015!!

The rest of the cast is demanding that Staub be removed from the show now, which shouldn't be an easy task considering she apparently plays a VERY big part in this upcoming season.

But it all centers around a 2015 rant that, for some reason, exists on audio with Staub fighting with an ex, calling him a "stupid fucking Mexican" and dropping the n-world "several" times, per TMZ.

Ugh!!!

Cast members are reportedly "disgusted" that they shot scenes with her now that they know about the rant, and even if it didn't come during her time on RHONJ (Staub left after season two before returning for this year), they still believe she will damage the show's reputation by going forward.

We'll see if anything actually comes of it — or if we ever get to hear this tape, if it sees the light of day — but for now, Staub is certainly being singled out by the rest of the cast due to her very poor behavior!!

