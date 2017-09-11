Home Videos Photos Shop
Angelina Jolie Brings Almost All Of The Brangelina Brood To TIFF — LOOK!

9/11/2017 10:34 AM ET | Filed under: Angelina JolieFilm FlickersRed CarpetCeleb KidzBrangelina Brood

Angelina Jolie

How cute!

Angelina Jolie brought most of the Brangelina Brood to her premiere of The Breadwinner at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday!

Dressed in a gorgeous white pantsuit for the family outing, Jolie couldn't contain her smile as she posed alongside five of her six children: Pax, 13 (not pictured above), daughters Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Inside the event, the Jolie-Pitt squad linked up with the film's director Nora Twomey and actress Saara Chaudry, who voices the character of Pavana. The momma also took the time to sign autographs and take selfies with excited fans!

Casual Sunday!

