TV Mom Allison Janney Opens Up About Anna Faris Staying 'Courageous And Strong' After Chris Pratt Split

Awww! We wish Allison Janney were our TV mom!

While promoting her new film I, Tonya at the Toronto International Film Festival last week, the Emmy winner was asked by Entertainment Tonight about how her Mom costar is doing.

(In case you've been living under a warm, protective, loving rock, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt recently announced their separation after eight years of being one of Hollywood's most adorable couples.)

Well, Allison had nothing but love for her TV daughter, saying about Anna:

"She has so much love and support on the set of Mom. She's a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as do everyone."

Not to be too one-sided, Allison added:

"And we love Chris too. We love them both. It's sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much."

See, THAT's why the Bartlett administration hired her as Press Secretary.

Seriously though, we're glad Anna has all the support she needs. Such a sad time.

