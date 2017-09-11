Start Your Engines, The First Promo With Arie Luyendyk Jr. As The Bachelor Is HERE!

The first promo for the upcoming season of The Bachelor is here!

As you know, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was picked last week as ABC's next leading man — much to the dismay of many fans who were hoping to watch Peter Kraus pass out roses.

Anyway… the show must go on as the network just released the first clip promoting the race car driver's turn behind the wheel (get it?!) — take a look (below)!!

Who will finish first?!

[Image via ABC.]

