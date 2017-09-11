Home Videos Photos Shop
Armie Hammer SLAMS James Woods For Criticizing His Gay Romance Movie Call Me By Your Name!

9/11/2017 4:27 PM ET | Filed under: Celebrity FeudsFilm FlickersArmie HammerControversy

Who knew Armie Hammer was such a savage??

The tall hunk's upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name — about a romantic relationship between a 24-year-old academic and his professor's 17-year-old son — is garnering both critical acclaim and controversy.

On Sunday, James Woods quoted a tweet from author Chad Felix Greene who criticized the age gap between the two characters.

The 70-year-old actor even connects the film to the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), an organization who believes pedophilia without coercion should be decriminalized.

Woods wrote:

That's when Hammer clapped back by bringing up his 2007 relationship with then-19-year-old Ashley Madison (pictured above, no relation to the infidelity dating site), who was 40 years his junior at the time of their fling. (He was 59.)

After his relationship with Madison ended after six years, James dated 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess in 2013 when he was 66.

CMBYN will be released November 24.

