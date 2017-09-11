Armie Hammer SLAMS James Woods For Criticizing His Gay Romance Movie Call Me By Your Name!

Who knew Armie Hammer was such a savage??

The tall hunk's upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name — about a romantic relationship between a 24-year-old academic and his professor's 17-year-old son — is garnering both critical acclaim and controversy.

On Sunday, James Woods quoted a tweet from author Chad Felix Greene who criticized the age gap between the two characters.

The 70-year-old actor even connects the film to the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), an organization who believes pedophilia without coercion should be decriminalized.

Woods wrote:

As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017

That's when Hammer clapped back by bringing up his 2007 relationship with then-19-year-old Ashley Madison (pictured above, no relation to the infidelity dating site), who was 40 years his junior at the time of their fling. (He was 59.)

Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?

— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

After his relationship with Madison ended after six years, James dated 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess in 2013 when he was 66.

CMBYN will be released November 24.

[Image via Regina Wagner/Future Image/WENN.]

