Avril Lavigne Returns To The Stage To Perform Live For The First Time In THREE YEARS — With Ex Chad Kroeger No Less!

Avril Lavigne is back!

It's been almost three years since the Complicated singer has performed in public, leading to all sorts of rumors — replaced by a doppelgänger? Really?? — but now girl is definitively making her comeback.

Following the announcement of her first new album since 2013, the Canadian songstress also took the stage over the weekend with for a surprise performance with ex Chad Kroeger!

Thankfully she shared a bit of the magical moment on Instagram, so you can see Avril join in on Nickelback's 2005 hit Rockstar (below):

Impromptu performance of "Rockstar" with @nickelback last night in Los Angeles. Good to be back on stage! Feeling excited, happy and grateful. #feedthemachinetour #familyA post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

And here's the full performance!

