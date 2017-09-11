Home Videos Photos Shop
Avril Lavigne Returns To The Stage To Perform Live For The First Time In THREE YEARS — With Ex Chad Kroeger No Less!

Avril Lavigne Returns To The Stage To Perform Live For The First Time In THREE YEARS — With Ex Chad Kroeger No Less!

9/11/2017

Avril Lavigne is back!

It's been almost three years since the Complicated singer has performed in public, leading to all sorts of rumors — replaced by a doppelgänger? Really?? — but now girl is definitively making her comeback.

Following the announcement of her first new album since 2013, the Canadian songstress also took the stage over the weekend with for a surprise performance with ex Chad Kroeger!

Thankfully she shared a bit of the magical moment on Instagram, so you can see Avril join in on Nickelback's 2005 hit Rockstar (below):

And here's the full performance!

