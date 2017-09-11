Home Videos Photos Shop
Former Almost-Bachelorette Britt Nilsson Is MARRIED!

Former Almost-Bachelorette Britt Nilsson Is MARRIED!

9/11/2017 11:15 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineWedding WaltzReality TVThe Bachelor/ette

Britt Nilsson

Congratulations are in order for Britt Nilsson and her new husband, Jeremy Byrne!

The former reality star (who was beat out by Kaitlyn Bristowe for The Bachelorette title) tied the knot to her real-life Prince Charming over the weekend at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, California!

The two hosted a fabulous and alcohol-free wedding at the groom's family property surrounded by 160 of their closest family and friends, just four months after becoming engaged.

Britt — who wore an off-the-shoulder trumpet gown designed by Matthew Christopher — told Us Weekly of the special occasion officiated by Jeremy's grandfather:

"Jeremy's great grandfather actually started this ranch way back when, so it's been in his family forever. It's really beautiful and very nostalgic for Jer for sure."

Catch a glimpse inside the family-friendly affair (below)!!

We did it!!!!A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on Sep 10, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

The love of my life 💕🌸⭐️🔥A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on Sep 10, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

First dance!A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Good luck, bbs!

[Image via Instagram.]

