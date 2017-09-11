Home Videos Photos Shop
Los Angeles Authorities Are Allegedly Concerned About Dream Kardashian's Safety!

Los Angeles Authorities Are Allegedly Concerned About Dream Kardashian's Safety!

9/11/2017

This is getting WAY out of hand!

According to TMZ, the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services has gone to court to determine if Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian is safe.

According to a source, the DCFS are concerned about Chyna's alleged drug use, and how it affects the baby's wellbeing.

The case is also related to the former stripper's restraining order against the KUWTK star in July, after she accused him of cyberbullying and physical abuse.

As we reported, ahead of their September 18 custody court battle, Rob "very much resents Chyna" and "thinks she is evil."

So much drama with these two…

