Celebrities & Politicians Remember 9/11 — See Their Touching Tributes!

It's impossible to forget the tragedy in New York City that left thousands dead and an entire country shattered 16 years ago.

There are a lot of opinions on the infamous act of terror we have come to call 9/11, not to mention the ramifications it had on America's relations with the rest of the world.

But one thing we can agree on is to remember those who suffered, served, and were lost during this historically devastating event.

Celebrities and politicians were among many to share heartbreaking tributes to all those affected by 9/11 — see what people are saying (below):

We remember everyone we lost on 9/11 and honor all who defend our country and our ideals. No act of terror will ever change who we are.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2017

This is still so chilling for me to relive. Remembering those we lost that day. https://t.co/Af26VgTwiR — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 11, 2017

"If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and that there is no time for hate." #neverforget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BKzq8u16VT

— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 11, 2017

#NeverForget: My Heart and Prayers go out to the Spirits and all those affected by #September11. pic.twitter.com/0iPxBEDS5K

— COMMON (@common) September 11, 2017

To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.

-Thomas Campbell #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/tthM3BVq5u

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 11, 2017

Thinking of all those who put themselves in harm's way to save lives on 9/11. And those who are no longer with us.#Respect #NYC

— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 11, 2017





To those we lost, to those who fought to save them, to the families who lost it all. Some wounds never heal. We remember, we honor you. #NeverForgetA post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

9/11. 16 yrs. #NeverForget #911 #NYC 🇺🇸🇺🇸A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

We will never forget ✨🙏🏻✨ https://t.co/qLkxWqWW47

— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) September 11, 2017

In memory of those we lost on 9.11.01. Our hearts will never forget. pic.twitter.com/3Cl2×7wOjF

— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) September 11, 2017





On a day where time stood still, America stood together.

Bruised, but not broken.

Down, but not defeated.

And we will #NeverForget.

— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 11, 2017

Remembering all of the victims and lost heroes. We will never forget. 🗽👏 https://t.co/KxAy10EHBb

— Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) September 11, 2017

On 9/11 we must #NeverForget the Americans who died that day & our service members who continue to sacrifice to keep us safe #911remembrance pic.twitter.com/Hvei8GWaiV

— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 11, 2017

