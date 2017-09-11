Celebrities & Politicians Remember 9/11 — See Their Touching Tributes!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/11/2017

It's impossible to forget the tragedy in New York City that left thousands dead and an entire country shattered 16 years ago.

There are a lot of opinions on the infamous act of terror we have come to call 9/11, not to mention the ramifications it had on America's relations with the rest of the world.

But one thing we can agree on is to remember those who suffered, served, and were lost during this historically devastating event.

Celebrities and politicians were among many to share heartbreaking tributes to all those affected by 9/11 — see what people are saying (below):


#NeverForget the lives lost 16 years ago today. Thank you to all first responders and military members who have been called to serve and sacrifice for our freedom and safety. #PatriotDay (#Repost @winsforwarriors) On the 16th Anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, we remember the over 3,000 lives lost that day, and we recognize the heroic first responders and service members who have pledged their lives to our safety and freedom. On Saturday we hosted the inaugural Patriot Ruck to show our strength and support in numbers for these incredible Americans. "We are here for the police officer who risks his or her life every day to keep us safe. We are here for the firefighter who willingly enters a burning building to save a complete stranger. We are here for the EMT who is constantly on call to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice. There are currently Service Members deployed all around the world in harm’s way willing to sacrifice themselves for our freedoms, as many of you in the crowd have done, and will do in the future. This Patriot Ruck is an opportunity for the community to recognize those who serve, to meet them, and to walk beside them. This Monday, September 11th the nation will commemorate Patriot Day. Whether you served before the attacks of 9/11 or were inspired as a result of them, we as a nation owe you a debt of gratitude." -LtCol Brian Mulvihill, United States Marine Corps #PatriotDay #NeverForget #UnitedWeStand #PatriotRuck #RuckToHonor #WinsForWarriors #UAFreedom (📸: J Singleton)A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

9/11. 16 yrs. #NeverForget #911 #NYC 🇺🇸🇺🇸A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

September 11th will always be a day of somber remembrance for me and my family! A day that changed the landscape of not only my city but my country and our world. I will never forget the feeling of vulnerability and helplessness as I watched the towers tumble onto the streets below. But I will also never forget that there were rave souls who rushed in ready to help recover and rebuild; some at the risk of losing everything themselves. I will always keep in my heart the feeling of patriotism that ran across our country in the months that followed and the soft smiles and kindness that seemed to spread in the aftermath. If you watch #sabrinatheteenagewitch and see me wearing an American flag on my neck, shirt, belt, etc, you know that was after 9/11 in 2001/2002! I pray for the families that grieve that they may find comfort and may we remember that we are all human beings that deserve to live in peace! 🇺🇸#neverforgetA post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:57am PDT


[Image via Twitter/Starpress/Adam Bielawski/John Rainford/WENN.]

