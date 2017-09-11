Apparently, YouTube star James Charles' opinion of the movie It is super important. We had no idea.

A few days ago, the beauty guru tweeted (in now-deleted posts) that he went to see the thriller with some of his friends, and much to his dismay, he HATED it! GASP!

Stephen King is shaking.

Anyway, people were already livid that James even considered criticizing the movie -- but it wasn't until Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard called him out for having his phone out in the theater in the first place that fans got even more heated.

The social media influencer ended up getting so much attention for his controversial review of the movie, that he felt it was necessary to film an apology video while riding in an Uber.

What a time to be alive.

Please follow along, and prepare to not get the next few minutes of your life back, (below)!!

