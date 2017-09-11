Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Sad Sad, Viral: News, Controversy >> The Chainsmokers Shared A Video Of Them Making A Racist Joke About Asians & No One Is Surprised

The Chainsmokers Shared A Video Of Them Making A Racist Joke About Asians & No One Is Surprised

9/11/2017

no title

Being the renowned lyricists they are, you'd think the Chainsmokers would choose their words wisely.

But the EDM duo made fools of themselves after making a racist joke during an interview in China — then SHARING the video on their own social media accounts!

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart posted a promo video of their weekend in Shanghai performing at the Ultra China festival outpost, which included a sit-down with a reporter of Asian descent.

As BuzzFeed News reported Monday morning, the interview got awkward when Pall made a joke about not wanting to bring his dog to China — and cracked up so hard, he was unable answer the next question:

The Chainsmokers have since deleted the video, but the internet is, of course, barking with fury:

The comment especially upset fans of K-pop band BTS, as it was just announced that Taggart would be appearing on an upcoming BTS mini-album:

Yikes. This does NOT bode well for the upcoming collaboration, or the future of the band in general!

We don't have time for pop music fads who find casual racism hilarious — and are dumb enough to PROMOTE it on their own platforms! Next…

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

