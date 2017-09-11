The Chainsmokers Shared A Video Of Them Making A Racist Joke About Asians & No One Is Surprised

Being the renowned lyricists they are, you'd think the Chainsmokers would choose their words wisely.

But the EDM duo made fools of themselves after making a racist joke during an interview in China — then SHARING the video on their own social media accounts!

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart posted a promo video of their weekend in Shanghai performing at the Ultra China festival outpost, which included a sit-down with a reporter of Asian descent.

As BuzzFeed News reported Monday morning, the interview got awkward when Pall made a joke about not wanting to bring his dog to China — and cracked up so hard, he was unable answer the next question:

The Chainsmokers made a racist joke about Chinese people eating dogs and continues to laugh at the joke when interviewer tries to move on. pic.twitter.com/PqbSpqeTvi

— LindaFromPurchasing (@orimental) September 11, 2017

The Chainsmokers have since deleted the video, but the internet is, of course, barking with fury:

disgusted at the fact that the chainsmokers really had the nerve to make a racist 'asians eat dogs' joke in front of an asian interviewer..

— namjoon day (@trbljimin) September 11, 2017

The chainsmokers made a racist chinese dog eating joke… in China. Why am I not surprised pic.twitter.com/HRR8y2zBR4

— Gloria (@highkeyairolg) September 11, 2017

no offense but if the chainsmokers can post a video of them making a racist joke imagine what they say behind closed doors

— ‏ً (@visualsjung) September 11, 2017

I tried to give the chainsmokers a chance but then their racist comment was brought to light neither disappointed nor surprised

— tiffany / joon day! (@firtsIove) September 11, 2017

soo how are the chainsmokers jus gonna be racist towards asians while they're in asia being interviewed by an asian interviewer in asia

— joon day (@szabts) September 11, 2017

The comment especially upset fans of K-pop band BTS, as it was just announced that Taggart would be appearing on an upcoming BTS mini-album:

the chainsmokers are just gonna act friendly w bts (an asian group) and collab with them,, while making racist comments against asians??? pic.twitter.com/C3iglkxUJC

— best leader of kpop (@Iushtae) September 11, 2017

Me listening to BTS' 'Best Of Me' knowing full well racist white men aka the chainsmokers helped make it… pic.twitter.com/wVPSY8ADKX

— King Namjoon Day (@producerknj) September 11, 2017

chainsmokers really just posted a video of them being bluntly racist to asian people but they about to release a collab with an asian group

— joon day (@sinhcseok) September 11, 2017

Yikes. This does NOT bode well for the upcoming collaboration, or the future of the band in general!

We don't have time for pop music fads who find casual racism hilarious — and are dumb enough to PROMOTE it on their own platforms! Next…

