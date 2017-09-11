The Chainsmokers Shared A Video Of Them Making A Racist Joke About Asians & No One Is Surprised

Being the renowned lyricists they are, you'd think the Chainsmokers would choose their words wisely.
But the EDM duo made fools of themselves after making a racist joke during an interview in China — then SHARING the video on their own social media accounts!
Alex Pall and Drew Taggart posted a promo video of their weekend in Shanghai performing at the Ultra China festival outpost, which included a sit-down with a reporter of Asian descent.
As BuzzFeed News reported Monday morning, the interview got awkward when Pall made a joke about not wanting to bring his dog to China — and cracked up so hard, he was unable answer the next question:
The Chainsmokers have since deleted the video, but the internet is, of course, barking with fury:
The comment especially upset fans of K-pop band BTS, as it was just announced that Taggart would be appearing on an upcoming BTS mini-album:
Yikes. This does NOT bode well for the upcoming collaboration, or the future of the band in general!
We don't have time for pop music fads who find casual racism hilarious — and are dumb enough to PROMOTE it on their own platforms! Next…
