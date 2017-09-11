Dean Unglert Opens Up About His Controversial Bachelor In Paradise Love Triangle In Awkward Ellen Interview!

Dean Unglert quickly tarnished his status as a Bachelor Nation fan-favorite when he came off as a bit of a fuck boy on this season of Bachelor in Paradise!

If you're a fan of the show, you already know the 26-year-old got himself in a bit of a mess when he led on both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard while in Mexico, ultimately forcing Kristina to make the decision to leave the show.

We can only imagine how he would have handled actually being the Bachelor!

Anyway, in a new interview with People, Rachel Lindsay's ex revealed what it was like being put in the hot seat for tonight's BIP finale reunion show:

"I deserved to be put on the hot seat. In the moment of filming, I didn't realize what an asshole I was being. Watching it all play back, it makes me realize that I need to change a lot of things about myself before I can actually pursue a relationship. It sucks to come to that realization that what you've been doing is just not right. To see how deeply upset Danielle and Kristina both were, it hurt."

In hindsight, he knows he seriously screwed up:

"In the moment, while I was filming, I just wanted to be honest and open about everything — including my feelings for both of them. That way, if Kristina knew how I felt about Danielle, it left the ball in her court to decide if she wanted to be around or not. On the other side of that, it's kind of annoying how the editing kind of portrayed my relationship with Danielle — that it was purely physical and that there was objectification involved. There was a lot more emotion. While Kristina and I were definitely emotionally attached as well. There was just a lot more to it. But it all boiled down to what I was doing … People ask me if I regret anything – of course I made a lot of bad decisions while I was there, but I don't necessarily regret it because had I not done it, I wouldn't have been able to look back with the perspective of knowing what I did wrong. The negativity is horrible."

As for that picture he recently shared suggesting Kristina was "out of his league," the reality star said:

"The picture that I posted with Kristina, the caption is an inside joke between us – it's one of our favorite songs. That was more in reference to her and less to everyone else. I understand how it comes across as me being slightly passive aggressive. She's great. I think we both have a lot of improvement to do of self before we're ready to come back onto anything."

Dean reiterated a lot of these points on today's sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres, during which he's joined by both of his exes on either side of him. Awwwkward.

See what the threesome had to say and if there's still a chance for Dean and Kristina in the video (below)!

