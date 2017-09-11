You May Not Have Realized Demi Lovato & Many Of Her Peers Are Bisexual!

Love is love!!

As we previously reported, Demi Lovato caused some chatter online after she was spotted getting cozy with her rumored girlfriend, Lauren Abedini, while at Disneyland. Now, for those of you who are shocked to learn this, just know Miz Lovato has alluded to liking both men and women many times over the years!

Not to mention, the former Disney darling isn't the only celeb in Hollywood who has a bisexual dating history. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the full list for yourself (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Stars You Never Knew Were Bisexual!"

