Guess The Hot AF Celebrity Bottom!

9/11/2017 3:59 PM ET

guess the celeb butt

Summer's not over, folks!

This celeb proved this fact to be true by sharing a sultry snap on Instagram while vacationing in Bali. The blonde starlet is definitely getting her groove back — which is impressive since she just went through a devastating breakup. We mean, it can't be easy splitting from one of the world's richest bachelors!

Nonetheless, it's nice to see this celeb so at ease in the water as she's slated to appear in an upcoming superhero flick.

Think you know who it is??

If you were thinking Amber Heard — you were right! See the full post for yourself (below)!

When in Bali…A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Way to slay, bb.

[Image via Instagram.]

