Harry Styles Blesses Ears With His First Solo Live Lounge! WATCH!

Selena Gomez Opens Up About The 'Lonely Journey' To Fame & Figuring Out Her Mental Health Issues
Everyone wants to be a friend when you're Selena Gomez.
But despite knowing everyone, the superstar admitted to having only "like three good friends" in her circle! (Wait, what? Is Taylor Swift one of these three? Nvm, now's not the time!)
In an interview with The Business of Fashion, the 25-year-old spoke on having to weed out a lot of people in her life to get where she is today.
Though the Bad Liar songstress wasn't speaking on the price of fame, but about the "lonely" road to figuring out her mental health issues.
Looking back on the year she took off, Selly recalled how a "huge fog lifted from my life" after gaining a better understanding of where her frustrations stemmed from -- but also made sure to point out her inward journey was a isolating one:
