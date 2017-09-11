Home Videos Photos Shop
Harry Styles Blesses Ears With His First Solo Live Lounge! WATCH!

Harry Styles Blesses Ears With His First Solo Live Lounge! WATCH!

One Direction who??

On Monday, Harry Styles made his first solo appearance on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, and he totally blew the roof off with his vocals!

The 23-year-old delighted listeners with his performance of Two Ghosts, Sign Of The Times, and a cover of Fleetwood Mac's The Chain!

Judging from these videos, Styles is going to have a very long and prosperous career WITHOUT his former boy band!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via BBC Radio 1/YouTube.]

