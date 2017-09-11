Looks like this is one example of whitewashing that's actually getting cleaned up!

Two weeks ago, Brit hunk Ed Skrein gracefully (and very publicly) dropped out of Hellboy after being informed the role he had taken was half Japanese in comics.

Ed's unprecedentedly selfless move had a lot of eyes on the project, so producers were forced to find a more appropriate choice.

And now it looks like they have in LOST vet Daniel Dae Kim.

According to multiple outlets, the Korean-American actor, who recently made headlines for leaving Hawaii Five-0 over not being paid as much as his costars, is in talks to replace Skrein as Major Ben Daimio.

Daniel is a strong corrective choice for the role both in being the correct race (though not nationality) AND because he's a longtime advocate for diversity in TV and film.

If talks go well, he will join Stranger Things star David Harbour and Milla Jovovich in the reboot, expected to hit theaters next year.

What do YOU think of the casting shakeup??

