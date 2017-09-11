Home Videos Photos Shop
Is Demi Lovato Faking A Lesbian Relationship For Publicity? Is Taylor Swift Is Being Foolish?

Is Demi Lovato Faking A Lesbian Relationship For Publicity? Is Taylor Swift Is Being Foolish?

9/11/2017 4:35 PM ET | Filed under: Avril LavigneCanadialandGay Gay GayMusic MinuteDonald TrumpKim KardashianSharon OsbourneYouTubePerezTVKUWTKLGBT

Is Demi Lovato faking being in a lesbian relationship for publicity?

Is Taylor Swift acting foolish???

Donald Trump is such a moron!

Kim Kardashian really thinks she feels "powerful" when she posts naked photos!

Avril Lavigne overcomes her illness! And much more!!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

This Drama Surrounding YouTube Star James Charles' Negative Review Of IT Is So Fascinatingly Extra, We Can't
Armie Hammer SLAMS James Woods For Criticizing His Gay Romance Movie Call Me By Your Name!
