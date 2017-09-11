This Drama Surrounding YouTube Star James Charles' Negative Review Of IT Is So Fascinatingly Extra, We Can't

Apparently, YouTube star James Charles' opinion of the movie It is super important. We had no idea.

A few days ago, the beauty guru tweeted (in now-deleted posts) that he went to see the thriller with some of his friends, and much to his dismay, he HATED it! GASP!

Stephen King is shaking.

Anyway, people were already livid that James even considered criticizing the movie — but it wasn't until Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard called him out for having his phone out in the theater in the first place that fans got even more heated.

The social media influencer ended up getting so much attention for his controversial review of the movie, that he felt it was necessary to film an apology video while riding in an Uber.

What a time to be alive.

Please follow along, and prepare to not get the next few minutes of your life back, (below)!!







awful as in cheesy and not scary

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 8, 2017

I had high hopes for my own movie please don't attack me

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 8, 2017

why am I being attacked for saying I didn't like a movie lmfao y'all need to find something better to do with your lives

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 8, 2017

I didn't like IT because it seemed as though it was branded to be a horror movie ➡️ I was not scared ➡️ I did not enjoy ➡️ get over it

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 8, 2017

I just got dragged by a legendary child actor I'm kinda honored https://t.co/mY1TkiHkML

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017

It was a FANTASTICALLY made movie. I went into it expecting to be more horror & was disappointed when I wasn't scared. Simple as that. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/hkGm5yR0jK

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017

you're definitely right sister https://t.co/3nyvRQsjAa

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017

No I did not & that's what everyone was saying! My fault for not researching first 🤷🏻‍♀️

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017

that's amazing, I feel the opposite but the amazing thing about opinions is that we all have our own & shouldn't attack people for them! https://t.co/Rgx2A03qu7

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017

to address all drama regarding my comments on the "IT" movie pic.twitter.com/EtkNG474U3

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017

he asked & I said "I'm getting attacked online because I tweeted during a movie that I didn't like it" & he replied "your job must suck" 💀

— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017



Let's move on, shall we?

