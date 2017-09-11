Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Demi Lovato J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, YouTube, Viral: News, Controversy, Stranger Things >> This Drama Surrounding YouTube Star James Charles' Negative Review Of IT Is So Fascinatingly Extra, We Can't

This Drama Surrounding YouTube Star James Charles' Negative Review Of IT Is So Fascinatingly Extra, We Can't

9/11/2017 4:44 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersYouTubeViral: NewsControversyStranger Things

James Charles

Apparently, YouTube star James Charles' opinion of the movie It is super important. We had no idea.

A few days ago, the beauty guru tweeted (in now-deleted posts) that he went to see the thriller with some of his friends, and much to his dismay, he HATED it! GASP!

Stephen King is shaking.

Anyway, people were already livid that James even considered criticizing the movie — but it wasn't until Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard called him out for having his phone out in the theater in the first place that fans got even more heated.

Related: CoverGirl's First Male Brand Ambassador Gets The Company In Trouble

The social media influencer ended up getting so much attention for his controversial review of the movie, that he felt it was necessary to film an apology video while riding in an Uber.

What a time to be alive.

Please follow along, and prepare to not get the next few minutes of your life back, (below)!!

James Charles
James Charles
James Charles


Let's move on, shall we?

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
20 Reasons Why The Rock Is The Best!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kristin Chenoweth & Andrea Bocelli Join Together For 'Life-Changing' Duet Of The Prayer!
Next story »
Is Demi Lovato Faking A Lesbian Relationship For Publicity? Is Taylor Swift Is Being Foolish?
See All Comments