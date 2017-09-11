Home Videos Photos Shop
Jennifer Lopez Gives Alex Rodriguez's Daughter An Adorable Singing Lesson — WATCH!

9/11/2017 2:50 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteJennifer LopezAlex RodriguezCeleb KidzBebe RexhaInstagramAlessia Cara

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Precious!

Over the weekend, Alex Rodriguez documented Jennifer Lopez offering a singing lesson to his daughter Ella Alexander to his Instagram Story!

During the sweet moment, the 48-year-old icon held back the nine-year-old's hair as she sang Alessia Cara's Scars to Your Beautiful alongside "Coach JL" and vocal coach Stevie Mackey.

The proud poppa shared:

Aww so cute ❤️ #jenniferlopez #jlo #jlover #jloversA post shared by Jennifer Lopez fanpage✨ (@forever_jlover) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

Turns out, Bebe Rexha wasn't far from the singing sesh, as she later joined in:

When @jlo jlo asks you to sing, you betta sang. Cc: @steviemackey on the keysA post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

We'd love to be a fly on that wall!!

[Image via Instagram.]

