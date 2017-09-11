Cringe! Jim Carrey Gives One Of The Most Awkward Interviews At NYFW — And He's Not The Only Celeb To Chat Weird On-Camera!

This could not be more cringeworthy.

Over the weekend, Catt Sadler attempted to have a pleasant chat with Jim Carrey while on the red carpet for the Harper's Bazaar ICONS bash — and let's just say the interview did NOT go as expected.

After the TV host noted that it's rare to see the funny man at glitzy events, Carrey bizarrely ranted:

"There's no meaning to any of this. I wanted to find the most meaningless thing I could come to and join and here I am."

Oh man. Sadly, despite Miz Sadler's attempts to get a positive quote from the celebrated comedian, the red carpet convo only proceeded to get more awkward.

Ch-ch-check out the full interview and other awkward chats (below)!

