Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Demi Lovato J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Wacky, Tacky & True, Fashion Smashion, Jim Carrey, Red Carpet, Harper's Bazaar, Crazzzzy >> Cringe! Jim Carrey Gives One Of The Most Awkward Interviews At NYFW — And He's Not The Only Celeb To Chat Weird On-Camera!

Cringe! Jim Carrey Gives One Of The Most Awkward Interviews At NYFW — And He's Not The Only Celeb To Chat Weird On-Camera!

9/11/2017 10:14 AM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TrueFashion SmashionJim CarreyRed CarpetHarper's BazaarCrazzzzy

no title

This could not be more cringeworthy.

Over the weekend, Catt Sadler attempted to have a pleasant chat with Jim Carrey while on the red carpet for the Harper's Bazaar ICONS bash — and let's just say the interview did NOT go as expected.

After the TV host noted that it's rare to see the funny man at glitzy events, Carrey bizarrely ranted:

"There's no meaning to any of this. I wanted to find the most meaningless thing I could come to and join and here I am."

Oh man. Sadly, despite Miz Sadler's attempts to get a positive quote from the celebrated comedian, the red carpet convo only proceeded to get more awkward.

Ch-ch-check out the full interview and other awkward chats (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Angry, Awkward, & Just Plain CRAZY Celebrity Interviews!"

CLICK HERE to view "Angry, Awkward, & Just Plain CRAZY Celebrity Interviews!"

CLICK HERE to view "Angry, Awkward, & Just Plain CRAZY Celebrity Interviews!"

CLICK HERE to view "Angry, Awkward, & Just Plain CRAZY Celebrity Interviews!"

CLICK HERE to view "Angry, Awkward, & Just Plain CRAZY Celebrity Interviews!"

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Rihanna's Best Beauty Looks -- & Her Favorite Products!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Angelina Jolie Brings Almost All Of The Brangelina Brood To TIFF — LOOK!
Next story »
Kylie Jenner Reveals A Boy Made Her Want Bigger Lips — 'I Just Didn’t Feel Desirable Or Pretty'
See All Comments