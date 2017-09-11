Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Demi Lovato J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Wacky, Tacky & True, Jim Carrey, Q&A, Crazzzzy >> Jim Carrey Brings His Bizarre Antics To ANOTHER Major Interview — WATCH!

Jim Carrey Brings His Bizarre Antics To ANOTHER Major Interview — WATCH!

9/11/2017 3:18 PM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TrueJim CarreyQ&ACrazzzzy

jim carrey gives another odd interview

What is going on with Jim Carrey??

The celebrated comedian put on a ANOTHER bizarre display as he acted awkward AF for a sit down with The Hollywood Reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival. Specifically, the 55-year-old decided to keep his eyes closed for the last half of his interview.

Video: Jim Gives The Most Awkward Interviews At NYFW

Again, what the heck is going on with this A-lister?? LOLz.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the latest cringeworthy interview from Carrey (below).

[Image via KIKA/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
Disastrous Groomzillas!
10 Strangest Sex Toys! (NSFW)
Biggest Beauty Pageant Scandals!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Lady GaGa Admits Severe Drug Abuse During Born This Way Tour!
Next story »
The Weeknd Joins The Ranks Of The Best Celeb Instagram Husbands With This Photo Of Selena Gomez!
See All Comments