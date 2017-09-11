Jonathan Rhys Meyers' Wife Reveals Recent Miscarriage Caused The Actor's Public Relapse

What a heartbreaking situation.

ICYMI, Jonathan Rhys Meyers had people talking this weekend after images surfaced of The Tudors actor being escorted off a flight by security at the Dublin Airport. It's said the Irishman, who is a recovering alcoholic, was under the influence and looked worse for wear.

To make matters worse, Meyers' wife Mara Lane has since confirmed that the industry vet's relapse was caused by her recent miscarriage. How devastating.

In a poignant letter on Instagram, Lane shared:

"With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these."

So sad. The pair already has one child together, a son named Wolf Rhys Meyers, whom they welcomed in December 2016.

In regards to Jonathan's struggle to cope with the miscarriage, Mara continued:

"Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back."

Well said. However, Jonathan's wife is less than pleased with those who took photos of her man at his time of distress. The dark haired stunner added:

"…my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but … it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you."

Way to take the high road! As for Jonathan, per Mara's note, he is "safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period." Oh man.

We're keeping Jonathan and Mara in our thoughts as they try and get through this incredibly difficult time.

