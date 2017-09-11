Kim Kardashian Savagely Hits Back At Sharon Osbourne's 'Ho' Remark — See What She Had To Say HERE!

Kim Kardashian West is not here for Sharon Osbourne — or her shady remarks!!

As we previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne's wife took shots at the KUWTK star when she sounded off on Kardashian-West's many nude pics during an interview with The Telegraph.

At the time, The Talk host noted:

"If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho… And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are."

So shady. Understandably, Keeks was less than pleased with Sharon's criticism as she clapped back at the industry vet with some choice words of her own. While attending the Harper's BAZAAR event at The Plaza Hotel on Friday, the reality TV icon told E! News:

"First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, 'I post nude photos in the name of feminism.' Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous. I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I've lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful."

Sure, sure. She continued:

"But I've never been like the 'free the nipple' kind of girl so…if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid."

Well, to be fair to Sharon, Kim did say in her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR Arabia:

"I feel in my soul I'm a feminist. I just don't need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside."

So it's not like Mrs. West hasn't completely denied the feminist label. Not to mention, Osbourne wasn't always anti-Kardashian as back in 2016 she shared a nude online and said that Kim was the inspiration behind it.

Nonetheless, as the 64-year-old isn't one to keep her opinions to herself, we're sure she'll have a response to Kim's rebuke sometime soon!

What do YOU think? Are you #TeamKim or #TeamSharon??

