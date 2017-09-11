Sharon Osbourne Backtracks On Her 'Ho' Comments Against Kim Kardashian!

Sharon Osbourne is changing her tune!

As we reported, during an interview with The Telegraph, Ozzy Osbourne's wife slammed Kim Kardashian for supposedly posting nude selfies in the name of feminism. She reportedly told the publication:

"If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho… And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are."

Last Friday, the KUWTK star told E! News she never said she posts nude selfies in the name of feminism, and that Sharon "kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid."

Related: Kim Kardashian Just Hit Pause On Her Family's Surrogate News

On Monday, Osbourne addressed the controversy on The Talk where she claims she was the one who got "misquoted," and said nice words about Miz Kardashian.

The 64-year-old dished:

"It's so ridiculous how these things happen… I was doing this interview, and… (the reporter) said to me 'Have you heard that Kim Kardashian has come out as a feminist'… and of course I commented… She asked my opinion and I gave it. It wasn't rude, it wasn't … whatever (Kim) does, it's showing her body. Which shows that she's a strong grounded woman and she's not ashamed of her body, she wants to show it, which is her business… people have been doing that since day one… it doesn't make you a feminist."'

Cohost Julie Chen remarked that Sharon was "set up to make a comment on something that wasn't real."

Case closed.

[Image via Euan Cherry/Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: celebrity feuds, daytime tv, girl power, kim kardashian, kuwtk, ozzy osbourne, reality tv, sharon osbourne, the talk