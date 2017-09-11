Home Videos Photos Shop
VOTE: Kmart Will Now Call 'Plus-Sized' Clothing 'Fabulously-Sized' — Thoughts??

9/11/2017 5:55 PM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionPollsBodyGirl PowerPlay With Perez

Kmart

Kmart is getting in the body positivity conversation!

In a new move by the company, the department store will be changing the language it uses to refer to "plus-size," and will be adding sizes to make it even more inclusive.

Kelly Cook, Kmart's chief marketing officer, told Women's Wear Daily of the decision to change "plus-size" to "fabulously-sized":

"When we reached out to our members on social media, they told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should we call it something different. They absolutely love this whole mantra of ‘Fabulously Sized.' We're proud to provide this apparel, and we're also proud about our price points."

Here's a powerful promo (below)!

What do U think of the shift?? Vote (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

