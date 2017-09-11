Kylie Jenner Reveals A Boy Made Her Want Bigger Lips — 'I Just Didn’t Feel Desirable Or Pretty'

Even celebrities struggle with insecurities.

On Sunday night's Life Of Kylie, Kylie Jenner revealed the exact motivation behind her decision to get her lips done!

The 20-year-old lip kit mogul admitted there was a boy who thought she'd be a bad kisser because of her naturally-thin lips:

"I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done."

Elsewhere in the episode, the reality star opened up about working with her momma Kris Jenner and her involvement with the charity organization Smile Train, which helps children with cleft lip and palate conditions.

On her famous momager, Kylie explained:

"I was scared of my mom growing up. She was really scary. She still is scary but now we have more of a friendship … My mom does tend to take over a lot in my life. We do things differently sometimes. It gets frustrating because she doesn't realize that I got it. I've got it under control. I feel like sometimes my mom just doesn't know who I am."

On Smile Train:

"When I was younger, I definitely didn't have the best confidence at all. These kids have it on a whole other level. So Smile Train touched me and I felt the urge to get involved. It's amazing to know that the money I'm donating is actually doing something, changing lives. But it is heartbreaking to know that there are so many people who just don't have the resources. I couldn't even imagine what Mia's mom is feeling right now. I couldn't fathom having a baby that's going to go under … do this surgery. It must be such a scary feeling. This experience really made me appreciate my family and our health. And I think my mom is starting to trust me. It might not be the way she does things, but I think she trusts that I'm handling myself and my business on my own."

