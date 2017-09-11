Kylie Jenner's Lips: Through The Years!

Kylie Jenner hasn't always been open up about her lips, even trying to pass them off as them being overlined with makeup.

Those days are over though as the reality TV starlet has opened up the fillers, even recently admitting why she was so insecure about her pout.

That doesn't mean she's going back to her old ways!

So, why not take a look back to see an evolution of Kylizzle's lips??

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Plump Pout: See The Evolution Of Her Lips From Then & Now!"

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Plump Pout: See The Evolution Of Her Lips From Then & Now!"

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Plump Pout: See The Evolution Of Her Lips From Then & Now!"

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Plump Pout: See The Evolution Of Her Lips From Then & Now!"

CLICK HERE to view "Kylie Jenner's Plump Pout: See The Evolution Of Her Lips From Then & Now!"

Tags: gifs, knifestyles, kylie jenner, lip fillers, lips